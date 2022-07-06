BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base has once again raised its health protection levels due to COVID-19 levels rising in surrounding areas.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon, BAFB says the base is raising the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to Charlie in accordance with Department of Defense guidance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 community-level assessment of surrounding parishes.

With an increase in the HPCON level, masks are required for all individuals inside all base buildings and facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Masks will not be required in public outdoor areas while maintaining social distancing.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test no earlier than 72 hours prior to their visit, and in-person meetings will not exceed 50 people without appropriate approval.

HPCON levels range from zero, which is considered “routine” with no community transmission, to Delta, which means there is severe risk due to widespread community transition.

Health Protection Condition (HPCON) levels are a scale used by the Department of Defense for assessing necessary precautions based on risk for public health emergencies due to disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.

Alpha indicates limited risk, but community transmission is beginning. Bravo indicates moderate risk due to increased community transition. Charlie is the last level before Delta, and it indicates substantial risk due to sustained community transmission.

According to the Department of Defense, personnel on installations at HPCON level Charlie should also:

Expect cancellation of in-person gatherings (such as school, daycare and all community activities) and restricted ability to travel.

Plan activities for family members, especially children, in case you are restricted to your home for prolonged time periods.

Prepare for the potential of limited access to supplies and services, including severely restricted access to military installations.

Implement remote work procedures as directed by your employer.

If outside the U.S., authorized or ordered departure actions may be implemented.

The latest increase in Health Protection Condition comes less than a month after the level was raised to Bravo on June 17 as community levels of COVID-19 in the region were beginning to rise again for the first time since the late surge of the coronavirus in January.