SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are working to put out a fire that started Wednesday night near the KTAL/KMSS station in the North Highland neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the scene behind a medical clinic and small shopping area on N. Market on the 3300 block of N. Market St. just before 7:00 p.m. Smoke was visible from the roof of the single-story home when crews arrived at the location.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. They say the kitchen area suffered heavy damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.