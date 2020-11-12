HUD designates Shreveport Envision Center, the first in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Envision Center has been designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The designation, which happened Thursday during a virutal event, serves as a critical component of HUD Secretary Ben Carson’s EnVision Center initiative by connecting HUD-assisted and low-income families with the tools that lead to self-sufficiency.

The Shreveport EnVision Center is also the first in the state.

HUD Regional Administrator Michael Burley said, “EnVision Centers connect local resources with the people that need them most. From job training to vital services and resources, the Shreveport EnVisoin Center will have a great impact on the lives of people being helped. I look forward to seeing the brighter futures the EC will bring to the Shreveport community.”

CEO of the Shreveport Housing Authority Bobby Collins said, “We’re honored to have been selected by HUD to host Louisiana’s first Envision Center! This provides yet another valuable resource for Shreveport residents to access much-needed services and resources to improve their wage-earning potential and to ultimately achieve their self-sufficiency goals.”

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said, “The Envision Center is exactly what we need to assist our citizens at the lower end of the socioeconomic ladder. Creating a one-stop-shop where residents can get support with multiple services will prove essential in helping them close the gaps that exist for their families. When we invest in those among us with the greatest needs, be it economically or educationally, we raise the quality of life for all of Shreveport.”

EnVision Centers are centralized hubs that support the four key pillars of self-sufficiency: Economic Empowerment, Educational Advancement, Health and Wellness, Character, and Leadership. The Shreveport EnVision Center is one of more than 60 nationally.

The Shreveport EnVision Center is a one-stop shop that seeks to connect low-income and publicly assisted households with comprehensive supportive service programs and other opportunities to promote self-sufficiency and success.

Following the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s EnVision Center model, this Center will use its designation to align existing partnerships, programs, and resources, while also leveraging new partnerships and resources to serve the center’s core mission.

Participating clients will receive service pairing and referrals; individualized, goal-oriented self-sufficiency plans; case management services; and training, networking, and similar opportunities.

This EnVision Center will be located in Shreveport’s Choice Neighborhood, a community that received a $24.2 Million Implementation Grant in 2018 to support comprehensive revitalization.

The EnVision Center will be housed in the ground floor retail space in the third Choice Neighborhood housing phase, which is planned to be completed by 2022. Until then the Shreveport EnVision Center will work out of the offices of the Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport.

Partnerships are key in the EnVision Centers, with each partner bolstering the overall effort of the center. The following partners have joined the Shreveport EnVision Center to assist participants and help lead them on a path to self-sufficiency:

The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport

The City of Shreveport

The US Department of Labor

Louisiana Workforce Commission

Southern University at Shreveport

The Shreveport Choice Neighborhood Initiative

Goodwill Industries

United Way of Northwest Louisiana

The Shreveport Empowerment Center

Volunteer of America North Louisiana

Caddo Parish Council on Aging

Shreveport Green

The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana