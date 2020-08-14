Human skull found on banks of Red River near Jimmie Davis Bridge

What is believed to be a human skull was found Friday afternoon along the banks of the Red River near the Jimmie Davis Bridge. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) – What is believed to be a human skull was found Friday afternoon along the banks of the Red River near the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

The Bossier coroner, along with Caddo and Bossier deputies and Shreveport police were on the scene where a possible human skull was found on the banks of the Red River. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Bill Davis says someone who was out walking in the wooded area came across the possible skeletal remains.

Davis says Bossier detectives and crime scene investigators, along with the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office, will collect the human remains. A cadaver dog team with the Shreveport Fire Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

Detectives say there is no indication how long the remains have been there.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call since the remains were found on the Shreveport side of the river, but that area, down Dixie Meadow Road, is actually in Bossier Parish.

Davis said the Bossier Coroner will make the call on whether the remains will be sent to the F.A.C.E.S. Lab in Baton Rouge for assistance in identification.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

