Hundreds gather for memorial service for Shreveport teen that drowned in Lake Bistineau

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds gathered at the Calvary Baptist Church to remember the life of 15-year old Hayden “Lane” Mangum who drowned in Lake Bistineau last week.

Family, friends, and teachers showed up at the church around 2 p.m. on Monday to lay the teen to rest after a tragic fishing accident.

Bossier Parish deputies say Mangum and his friend, 16-year old Cade Bedgood, were on a boat last Tuesday when rough water caused the boat to overturn. Bedgood was able to escape and call for help but hours later Mangum’s body was recovered from the scene.

His head coach Rodney Guin said Mangum was a leader on and off the field and showed great love and appreciation to others.

“I think it just shows the kinda family he came from and the kinda young man he is that so many people would come out to celebrate his life today. yeah, it was overwhelming the amount of people, he was loved by a bunch,” Guin said.

The family extended their deepest appreciation to all law enforcement officials and other agencies who helped during the magnum’s recovery.