Hundreds gather for memorial service honoring Maleah Davis

FULTON, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In southwest Arkansas, people are rembering a young life lost.

The body of 4-year-old Maleah Davis was discovered in Hempstead County last week. Now, the community is coming together to make sure her memory is not soon forgotten.

“I can’t imagine the hurt that this little girl went through in four years, and as a mother I can’t imagine my child hurting like this,” said Christy Steed, an event organizer.

As a little girl, Davis left a big impact.

“Everybody is just coming together and loving on each other in honor of this little girl,” said Arnetta Bradford.

Hundreds of people gathered in Fulton, Arkansas, Saturday morning to remember Davis.

“It’s overwhelming to see everyone of all walks of life come together,” said Meat with the Bikers Against Child Abuse Texarkana chapter.

The Texas girl’s remains were discovered at exit 18 off Interstate 30 at the end of May.

“I cried when I first heard about it, and then especially when I found out she was brought here so close to us,” said Fana White. “And it just touched everybody’s heart.”

The 4-year-old honored with a memory walk, memorial service and balloon release. A billboard with her image also unveiled at the event to help keep her spirit alive with all who drive by.

“I get off this exit every morning for work,” said Steed. “So, it’s heartbreaking to know that she was here and we didn’t know.”

The community uniting to celbrate this child’s life.

“It’s not about black or white,” said White. “It’s about children of God that come out and support Maleah on this occasion.”

Derion Vence was arrested in connection with the the death of Davis. Officials said he is the girl’s mother’s ex-fiance.

