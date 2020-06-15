Hundreds of Minden protesters participate in “Citizens for Justice” march and rally

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protesters marched from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the Civic Center in Minden Sunday afternoon in a “Citizens for Justice” march and rally. They had guest speakers share their personal stories of police brutality and racism.

Benjamin Martin is a part of the group of organizers for the march and says that they’re emphasizing the fact that Minden is not as minority-friendly as it’s made out to be. Almost everyone in the march had matching Black Lives Matter apparel. Martin’s shirt had a list of different activities like “I can’t breathe,” “I can’t jog,” and “I can’t sleep,” written on it.

“These are some of the reasons that Black folks have been killed,” said Martin, “One was killed in Atlanta just a day or so ago, because he was sleeping in his car. When is sleeping in your car a capital crime? When is it a crime?”

Former councilman for District A, Herbert Taylor was in attendance and says it’s Black lives that stay consistently under attack. Herbert was the same councilman that accused two Minden officers, Shawn and Shane Griffith of having racist Facebook postings that eventually led to them being fired in 2019.

Minden city councilman accuses officers of posting racist comments

Taylor resigned from the council in March after the two officers were reinstated a few months after being fired. Witnesses testified before a civil service board that Shane and Shawn Griffith were not responsible for the posts.

Minden council reinstates second officer fired for alleged Facebook comments

Minden police escorted protesters along the march who were wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Martin’s group lead hundreds in chants and singing old negro spirituals. Darcy Adams was vocal throughout the march about Black people losing their lives over doing simple activities.

“We’re tired. We’re tired of being killed for no reason. A parent should not have to worry about a child going to a store to get skittles and never coming back home,” said Adams.

Nicole Stewart spoke about her personal experience with a Minden officer to protesters. She says one day she needed to pick up toilet paper and stopped by the Family Dollar on Homer Road.

“I left the house on April the 23rd, 2020 thinking that I was going to pop in and pop out. Thinking I was going to get back to my baby,” said Stewart.

She was told by a white female employee that she couldn’t take four rolls of toilet paper due to COVID-19. Jokingly, she asked if she could buy one roll and then walk out the store to come back in to purchase another since she has a large family. She says the woman had an attitude with her and decided she didn’t want to serve Stewart at all.

“As I went to put the paper back on the shelf, she start hollering ‘Get out my store! Get my store! I went ahead, I put it back and I walked back up and she was on the phone. I said excuse me mam, are you calling the police on me?”

She says the employee told her she was speaking to a manager, and Stewart asked if she could speak to the manager as well. When the employee would not allow that, she left the store. She says as she was getting ready to leave, six police cars pulled up.

She says a hispanic male officer first spoke to her while a white and black officer went into the store.

The hispanic officer was nice and took her statement. When the white and black officer came back out of the store, the black officer went back to their car while the white officer came charging at Stewart and was aggressive towards her.

“I started talking to myself out-loud. I said I don’t bother nobody. I stay to myself. I don’t go nowhere. I work. I’m a productive citizen. I’m on the economic development board here in Minden. I’m a commissioner,” said Stewart.

“He came to me and said, ‘I don’t care who you are. If you’re the king of something and the queen of another thing.'”

She says he started threatening her and saying that he didn’t have to answer any of her questions she had, and that if she asked him anything else he was going to put her in jail. She says he also took a picture of her drivers license.

Stewart says her daughter pulled up to the store and asked the black officer what happened.

He allegedly said witnesses told Minden police that Stewart was treated unfairly. Other officers agreed that the white officer went too far with Stewart, but Steward doesn’t understand why they didn’t help her if they thought he was wrong.

She would take her complaints to the Mayor and says no one in a position of power to help did.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.