Informational meeting on industrial hemp draws large crowd in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – An informational meeting on industrial hemp drew a large crowd in Shreveport Tuesday.

More than 100 people attended the session hosted by the Economic Development Department for the City of Shreveport to learn about the regulations and licensing requirements for growing industrial hemp.

The industrial hemp program coordinator for the state explained the application process. Currently, there is one seed producer and one grower in the area.

“This could be like the John D. Rockefeller of oil and gas, right? So the titans from back in the day hemp could be this, so we are just on the forefront and so we just have to see what unfolds in the coming years,” said Angela Guidry, who is the industrial hemp coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry.

“It does seem like a lot of people here want to do this. it’s not an easy thing to do growing the crop is not without risk, processing the crop is going to require big capital investment, but we think down the road there could be a big pay off from it,” said Brandon Fail, Shreveport’s conomic development director.

Guidry says the state is expecting an influx of applications next month.

Growers are required to keep their hemp crops below .3% total THC. If it goes over, crops will be destroyed.

You can find out more about hemp and the application process by clicking here.

