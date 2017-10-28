Hundreds of pounds of drugs surrendered today

Authorities on both sides of the river called today’s National Prescription Drug-Take Back day a success, with people in Caddo and Bossier turning in unused, unneeded and out of date drugs for disposal.

In Bossier, 53 residents brought in 174 pounds of drugs that were loaded into a U-Haul truck at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Sub-Station on Viking Drive in Bossier City. Lt. Walt Hollis, BPSO Special Services Officer said the truck would transport the drugs to be incinerated. Hollis and DEA officer Teri Bass were at the station all morning to collect the drugs.

Caddo Parish residents filled 42 boxes with 1,025 pounds of drugs at Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Safety Town at 8910 Jewella.

Sponsored by the DEA, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day his held twice yearly in order to address what it believes to be a crucial public safety and public health issue. A 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Officials from both parishes believe the newly-installed permanent Drug Take-Back Boxes in Caddo and Bossier will make bringing back un-needed unused drugs more convenient year-round.