Hundreds turn out for the Taste of Southern Hills expo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Hills community welcomed hundreds on Tuesday evening to Summer Grove Baptist Church for a business expo.

More than 70 businesses were represented, showcasing their products and services at The Southern Hills Business Association’s Expo & Taste of Southern Hills. KTAL NBC 6 was a proud sponsor.

NBC 6 News anchors Dan Jovic and Maddy Wierus served as judges for the restaurants and caterers, exhibitors who best represented the use of their product and services, and those whose displays were the most southern and creative.

After having to cancel last year due to Covid, the organizers say they were thrilled with the turnout and add it’s more vital than ever to shop local.

“Particularly the sales tax helps grow the city of Shreveport. Provide income for the city,” said Harold Sater, Coordinator for the Southern Hills Business Association. “Plus it give people the opportunity to know themselves. So that’s what we are shooting for.”

Those taking part say it was a great turnout and a return to normalcy.

“We have all these numerous different business entities represented, and it just goes to show that our spirit is not subdued,” said Brad Perry, Director of Community Relations for Willis Knighton. “We are not only ready to survive, but even thrive in this post-Covid world.”

Flowers and Country Florists was selected by the judges as having the best booth decorations.

Wood with a Twist was selected as having the best product.

And No Teeth BBQ was the winner for having the best food.

To see all the businesses who took part in the event head over to The Southern Hills Business Association’s Facebook page.