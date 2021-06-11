Huntington HS holds balloon release for 17-year-old boy who died in house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people gathered in the courtyard of Huntington High School to pay tribute to a teenage boy who died in a house fire a week ago.

Emmanuel Slack is the son of Melvin Slack, a 2014 Mayoral Candidate for the city of Shreveport. Emmanuel was only 17-years-old when he passed away after suffering from injuries he sustained in a house fire.

Family, friends, teachers, and even students called Emmanuel a leader, even at a young age.

“One student can make a difference and that is exactly what Emmanuel Slack did,” a Huntington HS representative said during the event.

Slack’s mother says they are doing the best that they can.

“I’m going to miss my baby I love him and I know he is in the hands of the lord,” said Bridgette Williams.

“Today, my mom passed four years ago….they’re together, God has already shown me.”

One of his close friends, Anthony Martin, even had a few words to say.

“He helped get the teachers raises this year. He was always trying to better his community,” said Martin.

“The way I’ve been coping with it was I just got my cousin down here to comfort me for a while.”

People shared that even in death Emmanuel’s name will continue to be a beacon of hope to all that inspire to be great leaders no matter the age.

“His life was important but believe me his death is even most important,” a close family friend said.

Caddo Parish Board member Dottie Bell also made an appearance and shared a few words about Emmanuel.

“It is so good that Emmanuel found his nitch at an early age. look at this diverse crowd. God put him here to bring us together as one,” Bell said.

“It makes my heart glad to see that he touched so many people. I always knew that it was something special about him but today is the evidence,” his mom said.

Emmanuel’s father Melvin Slack was also injured from the fire but survived. A spokesperson from Ochsner LSU said he was discharged from the hospital this past Sunday.

Emmanuel’s funeral is tomorrow at 12pm at Western Hills Baptist Church.