Hurricane debris removal wraps up in Sabine Parish, continues in Natchitoches Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews have completed the removal of all hurricane debris from state roadways in Sabine Parish.

According to DOTD, on Wednesday operations ended to clear debris from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which made landfall on Aug. 27, 2020, and Oct. 9, 2020, respectively.

Crews began debris pickup immediately following the hurricanes and since then, have removed 15,966 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris from state-maintained routes in Sabine Parish.

Photo Courtesy: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Photo Courtesy: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Photo Courtesy: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

Meanwhile, debris pickup continues in the central LA region, which includes Natchitoches Parish, due to the volume of storm debris left behind.

Statewide, crews have removed more than 3 million cubic yards of debris from state highways.

DOTD would like to remind residents of the following important tips for assisting the debris removal process:

State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

Please do not put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub outs or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris.

You can monitor the latest information on debris routes and pickup at www.511la.org.