Caddo Parish sends deputies, equipment to aid in Hurricane Ida response

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday sent 10 deputies to south Louisiana to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

The deputies, who are part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Emergency Task Force, didn’t know where they would be specifically assigned, it’s likely they will assist with water rescues, patrol functions and other emergency services.

Although it is unknown how long the deputies will be asked to stay, they’re equipped with enough gear to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

They took four boats, a generator, two travel trailers and other supplies. 

In addition to helping their law enforcement counterparts in South Louisiana, Caddo deputies will be delivering an equipment trailer to the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force from Missouri.

While on its way to south Louisiana, the USAR Task Force on Sunday, the Missouri task force’s trailer broke down overnight in Caddo Parish, and they were unable to find parts to have it fixed.

CPSO Deputy Lt. Mike Gray saw the group at a local auto parts store and stopped to say hello.

But after hearing their story, he contacted CPSO Fleet Management Director Steve Viola, who offered his mechanics to fix the trailer.

The USAR team went ahead leaving their trailer behind. CPSO mechanics repaired it early Monday and delivered it to South Louisiana later that day.

