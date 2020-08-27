Hurricane Laura causing power outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages are starting to occur all across the ArkLaTex due to Hurricane Laura.

As of 6:00 a.m. Swepco is reporting the following outages:

Louisiana

Bienville Parish: 177

Bossier Parish: 515

Caddo Parish: 1,042

DeSoto Parish: 658

Natchitoches Parish: 5,233

Red River Parish: 1,076

Sabine Parish: 5,807

Texas

Cass County: 16

Harrison County: 113

Panola County: 26

Shelby County: 13

As of 6:00 a.m. Cleco is reporting the following outages:

Louisiana

Desoto Parish: Fewer than 5

Natchitoches Parish: 540

Sabine Parish: 4,291

