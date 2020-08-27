Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Hurricane Laura causing power outages

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Power Outages_1553997196847.jpg.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages are starting to occur all across the ArkLaTex due to Hurricane Laura.

As of 6:00 a.m. Swepco is reporting the following outages:

Louisiana
Bienville Parish: 177
Bossier Parish: 515
Caddo Parish: 1,042
DeSoto Parish: 658
Natchitoches Parish: 5,233
Red River Parish: 1,076
Sabine Parish: 5,807

Texas
Cass County: 16
Harrison County: 113
Panola County: 26
Shelby County: 13

As of 6:00 a.m. Cleco is reporting the following outages:

Louisiana
Desoto Parish: Fewer than 5
Natchitoches Parish: 540
Sabine Parish: 4,291

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

