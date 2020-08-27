SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Power outages are starting to occur all across the ArkLaTex due to Hurricane Laura.
As of 6:00 a.m. Swepco is reporting the following outages:
Louisiana
Bienville Parish: 177
Bossier Parish: 515
Caddo Parish: 1,042
DeSoto Parish: 658
Natchitoches Parish: 5,233
Red River Parish: 1,076
Sabine Parish: 5,807
Texas
Cass County: 16
Harrison County: 113
Panola County: 26
Shelby County: 13
As of 6:00 a.m. Cleco is reporting the following outages:
Louisiana
Desoto Parish: Fewer than 5
Natchitoches Parish: 540
Sabine Parish: 4,291
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play
- Hurricane Laura causing power outages
- Map: Real-time power outages caused by Hurricane Laura
- Tips for staying safe during Hurricane Laura
- WATCH LIVE: Laura weakens to Category 3 storm after making landfall, ‘catastrophic’ storm surge continues
- Vermilion Parish Sheriff on those staying in path of Hurricane: ‘Write your name…put it in a Ziploc bag in your pocket’