Hurricane Laura forces family to evacuate to NWLA

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 10,000 Hurricane Laura evacuees are staying in hotels around Louisiana, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

As weather forecasts started showing Laura landing in Louisiana, Brianna Benoit and her father, Ronald McGinley, headed north from Lake Charles to avoid the storm.

“I just packed up my dog and my things that I cared about the most, that I could fit in my car,” said Benoit. “And I’m, like, fleeing my home for my own safety.”

They were planning to be away from home a few days to wait out the weather.

“We kind of just prepared for a tropical storm, category 2 hurricane, so not a lot of preparation,” said Benoit. “I left with every intention of like, you know, it’s gonna be bad, but it’s not gonna be too bad.”

Instead, the storm hit their town as a category 4 hurricane.

“I’ve been through earthquakes and floods and fires and riots and a lot of different things,” said McGinley. “But, this is the worst hurricane that I’ve experienced.”

Brianna’s husband Adam stayed behind to finish out his shift at CHRISTUS Oschner St. Patrick Hospital. The medical center took a direct hit.

“As soon as we got all the patients in the hallway, some of the windows started busting down the hall, so we had to move the patients closer to the nurses’ station,” he said.

Adam described the experience as two hours of non-stop action ensuring the patients were safe from debris.

“Ceiling tiles were coming down,” he said. “The roof came up a little bit and started knocking ceiling tiles all on the floor.”

The family returned home to survey the damage after the clouds cleared. Brianna said the level of devastation was surreal to see in person.

“I had tears just streaming down my face looking at these homes,” she said. “These families that I know or people that I know, go to church with, anything – and they’ve got trees down the middle of their homes.”

The community is now coming together to clear the path ahead.

“Just keep going,” said Adam. “Look forward, don’t look back. Nothing you can do about the past, just try to change your future.”

The American Red Cross is collecting donations to help the storm victims. You can donate here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.