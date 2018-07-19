Husband arrested for not getting medical help for sick wife

A Caddo Parish man is behind bars after he allegedly failed to get medical help for his critically ill wife.

According to Caddo deputies, 68-year-old Alice Essary, had not moved from her couch in months, and as a result had become unresponsive, severely malnourished, and suffered from life-threatening wounds and medical issues.

Her husband, 66-year-old Johnny Wayne Essary, also lived in the house but did not seek medical help or other assistance for his wife.

CPSO Detective Davis Romero said, “It was the worst case of neglect I’ve ever seen.”

Essary’s daughter, who lives in Springhill, called 911 on Saturday after arriving at the home to check on her mother.

Fire District #8 responded to the home in the 11000 block of Westside Lane in Mira where they removed Essary from the couch and transported her to University Health in critical condition.

Fire District #8 contacted the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division to investigate.

Detectives said that it had been over a month since anyone had checked on Alice Essary according to witnesses, and several months since she had moved from the couch for any reason. She was at least 50 pounds underweight and her medical condition was too graphic to describe.

On Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Johnny Essary for Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities. He was arrested by patrol deputies the same day and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.