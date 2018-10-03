Husband behind bars for firing shots at wife’s companion

A Shreveport man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at his estranged wife’s companion.

The shooting happened on Sept. 22 in the 3100 block of Cedar Creek Dr.

Investigators say 30-year-old Clayton Davis arrived at the home of his estranged wife, forced his way in and fired shots at her male companion. No one was injured in the incident.

Davis, who turned himself in to authorities, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Attempted Second Degree Murder. His bond was set at $250,000.

