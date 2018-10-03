Live Now
Continuing coverage of deadly Tennessee tornados

Husband behind bars for firing shots at wife’s companion

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clayton Davis 10.03.18_1538579911200.PNG.jpg

A Shreveport man is facing charges after he allegedly fired shots at his estranged wife’s companion.

The shooting happened on Sept. 22 in the 3100 block of Cedar Creek Dr. 

Investigators say 30-year-old Clayton Davis arrived at the home of his estranged wife, forced his way in and fired shots at her male companion. No one was injured in the incident.

Davis, who turned himself in to authorities, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Attempted Second Degree Murder.  His bond was set at $250,000. 
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories