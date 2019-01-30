Hutchinson announces 5.9 tax cut plan

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson rolled out his plan to reduce Arkansas’s top marginal tax rate from 6.9 percent to 5.9 percent in two years.

The ‘5.9 Tax Cut Plan‘ allows the state to lower its tax rate by a full percentage point for nearly half the cost of earlier proposals. In addition, the plan will significantly flatten and simplify the state’s top income tax bracket.

“I am pleased with the work that legislators have put in to help us finalize the 5.9 Income Tax Cut Plan,” Governor Hutchinson said. “This is the next necessary step in reforming our tax code so that we can compete with other states in recruiting new business and retaining the companies that already are here.

At 5.9 percent, Arkansas’s top marginal tax rate will be less than Louisiana, will match Missouri, and will be in line with the top marginal tax rates of other states.

This economic advantage, combined with the state’s low cost of living and doing business, will put Arkansas on a more competitive economic footing with its surrounding states.