BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers are warning drivers that traffic on I-20 E near Goodwill Rd. in Bossier has slowed due to a crash.

Crews are working to clear the scene after a single-vehicle crash caused the closure of one of the eastbound lanes. Troopers ask that drivers be cautious as they drive through the area.