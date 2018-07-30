I-220 WESTBOUND LANES CLOSED AT BENTON ROAD TO THE RIVER

Bossier Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies have closed both westbound lanes of I-220 at Benton Road to the Red River due to an overturned 18-wheeler carrying tar and asphalt that occurred around 3:30 p.m. today.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-220 will be directed to exit onto Benton Road.

Also on scene are troopers with Louisiana State Police and officers with the Bossier City Police Department.

It’s likely the westbound lanes will be closed for some time as the cleanup effort continues, so motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as they head home or out and about this Monday afternoon.