I-30 in Bowie Co. remains backed up after fatal crash involving cow, semis

BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Part of I-30 in Bowie County is expected to remain shut down until early afternoon following a fatal crash early Tuesday morning when a semi struck a cow and was hit by another semi.

According to Marcus Sandifer with the Texas Department of Transportation, it happened around 3 a.m. between Hooks and Texarkana. Sandifer says their preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Freightliner towing a trailer was heading westbound when it hit a cow and traveled across into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu.

The trailer of the Freightliner rolled over across the eastbound lane. A 2005 Freightliner towing a trailer drove through the rolled-over trailer and caught fire. A 2020 Volvo towing trailer was also eastbound and swerved to the left to avoid the crash but struck the detached rear axle of the rolled over trailer.

The driver of the 2005 Freightliner died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2011 Freightliner was not injured.

As of late Tuesday morning, I-30 eastbound remained backed up just west of Spur 74 in Bowie County. Sandifer says TxDOT hopes to have the eastbound lanes back open by 2 p.m.