I-49 crash claims life of woman, 6-year-old in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people, including a young child, were killed following a crash on Interstate-49 in DeSoto Parish.

The accident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on I-49 just north of the Natchitoches Parish line.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, a 2015 Freightliner 18-wheeler, driven by 48-year-old Patrick Burns of Denton, Texas, was traveling northbound when it left the road, went down an embankment and overturned.

Burns and his two passengers, 48-year-old Chanell Stephens-Andrews, and 6-year-old Ayden Ware, both of Loganville, Georgia, were all ejected from the vehicle.

Stephens-Andrews and Ware died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

