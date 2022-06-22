CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 49 northbound is back open at North Market Street in Shreveport after to a fiery crash involving a U-Haul and an 18-wheeler sent one person to the hospital.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the U-Haul was heading north on I-49 when he crashed into the back of the big rig. The U-Haul burst into flames, but the driver was able to get out in time.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies along with Caddo Fire District 1 responded. The driver of the U-Haul was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

I49N was closed immediately after the crash but has since reopened.