I-49N reopens following fatal crash involving Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After hours of being shut down, Interstate 49 is back open following a crash that claimed the life of a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy who responding to another wreck Friday morning.
According to the CPSO, around 8 a.m. deputies were responding to another accident on I-49 North near LA Hwy 170 southeast of Vivian. At the time of the crash, they were clearing the scene and diverting traffic when a woman driving a Kia SUV struck the deputy in his unit.
CPSO said the deputy was killed in the crash, and the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A part of I-49 was closed and traffic is was being diverted to Exit 228. No names are being released at this time and CPSO is still investigating.
