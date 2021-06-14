Iconic Shreveport restaurant Herby K’s announces death of owner, matriarch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Beloved Shreveport restaurant Herby K’s has announced the passing of owner Janet Bean.

“We are sad to report that our matriarch, Janet Bean, passed away peacefully last night after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer,” read a brief statement shared Monday on Herby K’s Facebook page.

As Bean herself explained in an emotional video submitted to the Barstool Fund earlier this year as the restaurant reeled from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Herby K’s has been open since 1936. The small, family-owned business has been in operation for 85 years, passed down through five generations.

“We are people who go to work every day because we love what we do,” Bean said.

That video ended up convincing the non-profit Barstool Fund to select the iconic “hole-in-the-wall” restaurant on Pierre Avenue just off Texas Street as one of nearly 400 small businesses the organization has selected to support so far this year.

The restaurant remained closed Monday to honor Bean. They say they plan to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday.