IN JAIL: Shreveport man wanted for crimes against children turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Wednesday will bring a dry pattern to most areas, a trend which will continue through Friday with only the chance of a few stray showers or storms in the upcoming days. The chance for thunderstorms will increase as we move into the weekend.

Due to the rainy pattern near the region yesterday, we are still dealing with partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning. A small ridge of high pressure will build into the region today, and that will keep most areas dry. On the back side of this ridge the sea-breeze will activate again today, and this could push a few isolated showers or storms in mainly across east Texas and Louisiana. Any rain should be short-lived and result in light accumulations. See the latest 36-hour loop of futurecast below: