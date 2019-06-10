IN JAIL: Shreveport man wanted for crimes against children turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man wanted on multiple crimes involving children surrenders to authorities.

On Tuesday 52-year-old Mark Jointer turned himself in at the Caddo Correctional Center.  

Jointer has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, Home Invasion, and Simple Criminal Property Damage.

