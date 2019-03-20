In the Courts: Attorneys for double-homicide suspect want to know how they’ll get paid

The man accused in a January double-homicide in Bossier City was in District Court today to establish how his court-appointed defense attorneys will be paid.

Frederick Jackson is charged in the January 9, 2019 shooting deaths of 22-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her mother, 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux inside their apartment on Misty Lane.

On Feb. 27, two days after a Bossier grand jury indicted Jackson on two counts of 1st Degree Murder, presiding Judge Michael Craig appointed New Orleans Attorneys Joseph Vigneri and Elliott Brown of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center on the supposition that it would be a death penalty case.

The State Public Defenders Office, however, is out of money. So, on the same day Vigneri and Elliot enrolled to defend Jackson, they filed a motion asking the court to either identify where the money was going to come from or stop the case until somebody could come up with the money.

The motion said the funding needed includes fees and overhead for the attorneys, as well; as for investigators, a mitigation specialist, experts and other “out-of-pocket” expenses.

Today’s hearing was to identify a funding source or put the whole thing on hold until somebody comes up with the money.

There is, however, an unknown. Bossier District Attorney Schuyler Marvin has not announced whether he will to seek the death penalty in Jackson’s case. If he would decide not to pursue the death penalty, Jackson’s case would be referred back to the Bossier Indigent Defender’s Office.

Since whether the State will seek the death penalty is still up in the air, Craig continued the hearing on the motion until April 1.

The other 21 motions filed by the defense attorneys on March 11, as well as any more they may come up with, will be considered on Jackson’s next court date, on the docket for