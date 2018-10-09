In the Courts: BPSB member enters not guilty plea to drug charges in federal court

The Bossier Parish School Board member indicted on federal drug charges on Tuesday pleaded not guilty.

Mike Mosura, of Haughton, La., who represents District 5 on the Bossier School Board entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby in U.S. District Court in Shreveport in connection with an indictment on one count of conspiring to distribute anabolic steroids.

Brant and Julie Landry of Bossier City also are named in the indictment. Julie Landry also entered a not guilty plea.

The indictment alleges the Landrys manufactured and sold illegal performance-enhancing drugs and that Mosura learned about the operation in 2016 at a fitness facility where he worked. The facility was not named in the indictment, which claims the illegal steroids were sold until May of this year.

Mosura remains free on a $25,000 bond.