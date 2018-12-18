In the Courts: ‘Chester the molester’ more than a just a figure of speech after guilty plea

A Bossier City man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Tuesday, December 18, 2018, to molestation of a juvenile.

Chester Leon Pace, 56, admitted before District Judge Ramona Emanuel that he inappropriately touched a minor child on her private parts while she was under his supervision. The acts occurred between January 2009 and December 2010.

Pace was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Edwin L. Blewer III, and was defended by Kurt Goins.

In a sentence derived after consultation with the victim’s family, Pace received a 20-year hard labor sentence with five years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Pace also must register as a sex offender for 25 years after his release.