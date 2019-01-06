In the Courts: Court Martial of BAFB Airman charged with murder begins Monday

Breaking News
Court Martial of BAFB Airman charged with murder begins Monday

The court-martial trial of a Barksdale Air Force Airman charged in the March 2018 death of a fellow airman will kick off Monday at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Airman 1st Class Isaiah Edwards, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale during a deployment at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Both Hale and Edwards were assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron as Electronic Warfare Journeymen. 

A native of Montgomery County, Texas, Hale was found unresponsive with three cuts in his neck at a temporary lodging facility at Andersen on March 26, 2018, and was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. the following morning.

Dr. Aurelio Espinola, chief medical examiner in Guam, said Hale sustained numerous superficial cuts in addition to his three fatal neck wounds.

Edwards was arrested after a knife was found at the scene.

In May 2018, USAF Col. Ty Neuman, commander of 2nd Bomb Wing, directed a preliminary hearing – in the military, called an Article 32 – be held for the charge of murder in Hale’s death.

Like a preliminary examination in civilian court, an Article 32 is conducted to determine whether probable cause exists to proceed to a court martial.

After evidence and testimony was reviewed, Edwards was arraigned on the charge of murder, and the Jan. 7, 2019 court martial date was set.

