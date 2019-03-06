Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La - Michael Tyler, also known as rap star Mystikal was back in court this morning, after spending his first three weeks of freedom after 18 months behind bars.

He is charged with 1st Degree Rape and 2nd Degree Kidnapping in an alleged rape in October 2016 while he was in Shreveport for a concert.

Tyler was in Caddo Correctional Institute from his arrest in August 2017 until the day before Valentine's Day when a new record deal and donations from fans raised enough money to post a $3 Million bond.

Tyler's attorneys have filed several motions since January when he was last in court, and one of them asked permission for Tyler to travel out of the state for his work. As a rapper with a large national and international following, Tyler performs in venues throughout the country.

Caddo District Judge Charles G. Tutt approved the motion, with the stipulation that Tyler be accompanied by a bodyguard around the clock when he is out of the state and give a precise report on his whereabouts at all times..

In addition, Tyler will be required to wear an ankle monitor when he travels. Today's hearing included testimony from a representative from Innovative Monitoring Network on the technology used to secure locations with ankle monitors.

Today, Tutt set Tyler's trial date for August 5, 2019, with hearings scheduled for March 19 and May 7.