In the Courts: Jury convicts Shreveport man of child rape

A Shreveport man was convicted of the rapes of two area children in a trial this week in Caddo District Court.

Robert Ladell, 29, was convicted of the aggravated rape of one child between February 24, 2009 and February 23, 2013, attacks that began when the victim was 9 years old. He also was convicted of simple rape of a second girl between December 2013 and March 2015, attacks that began when the victim was 10 years old. Ladell raped the victims anally, orally and vaginally.

Police began investigating after one child victim cried out to her parents. While the first case was pending, police received an additional complaint regarding the second child and Ladell. During a police interview, Ladell admitted to inappropriate conduct with one of the victims.

The trial began Monday, November 5, 2018, and ended at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after the four man-eight woman jury ended 2-1/2 hours of deliberations.

Ladell will return to District Judge Katherine Dorroh’s courtroom November 14, 2018, for sentencing. He faces a life term in prison without possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for the aggravated rape of a minor conviction, and up to 25 years in prison, also without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence, for the simple rape of a minor conviction.