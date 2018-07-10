In the Courts: Local man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend

A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in November 2015 admitted to the slaying before a Caddo District Court judge Monday, July 9, 2018.

Burnley pleaded guilty to manslaughter before District Judge Brady D. O’Callaghan and as a second habitual felony offender was sentenced to 60 years in prison at hard labor without benefit of probation or suspension of sentence.

It was the evening of the Friday after Thanksgiving 2015 when Brett Wayne Burnley, 31,a he went to the home of a family friend and killed his girlfriend, Brittany Leann Green, 23, firing multiple shots at her with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, striking her with three of those bullets.

Burnley then left the home in the 2700 block of Wisteria in Shreveport driving a four-door sedan in an unknown direction. A manhunt ensued, and, through the technology of cell phone towers, Burnley was traced to his mother’s home in the Waskom/Karnack area by Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015.

Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Burnley in the early hours of Sunday, the 29th, and he was then brought back to Caddo Parish to stand trial.



Burnley’s prior convictions are for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, both in 2010. He also has a misdemeanor conviction in 2014 for simple criminal property damage. The pleading was accepted with the concurrence of the victim’s parents.



Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Monique Y. Metoyer and Mekisha Smith Creal. Burnley was defended by Daryl Gold.