In the Courts: Mother’s Day double murder suspect days away from trial

The man accused of killing two Bossier City women appeared in district court Monday, a week to the day before his first-degree murder trial is slated to begin.

Brandan Butler, 30, is accused in the shooting deaths of 26-year-old Karyl Cox and 24-year-old Jacqueline Beadle on Mother’s Day in 2014.

In joint motion filed in February, the prosecution agreed to waive the death penalty and the defense agreed to waive a jury trial in favor of a bench trial presided over by 26th Judicial District Judge Michael Nerren.

As in all run-ups to murder trials, last-minute motions were filed from both the defense and the prosecution. Although most were routine, including the defense’s motion to continue the trial whih was denied, the defense did submit a motion requesting forensic testing on a man they believe was connected to one of the victims. The judge denied that motion, as well.

The defense also filed a motion for more forensic testing to be done on another man who they believe is connected to Cox. The judge denied that motion, stating it should have been submitted prior to the week before the trial, and all testing should be concluded by Friday at noon.

With the death penalty off the table, if Butler is convicted of either or both crime, he will receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

He remains in custody on $1 million bond.