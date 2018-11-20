In the Courts: New trial date to be set for indicted Caddo Commissioner

A new trial date will have to be set for an indicted Caddo Parish Commissioner and his sister.

During a hearing last week, lawyers for Lynn Cawthorne and Belena Turner told a federal magistrate they’ll need additional time to prepare a defense.

The trial date that was set for January 14, 2019 was vacated by U.S. Magistrate Mark Hornsby.

A status conference is schedule for February 5, 2019. A new trial date will be set at a later date.

Cawthorne and Turner are both charged with seven federal counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Both pleaded not guilty back in May and both are free on a $25,000 secured bond.