In the Courts: Sex offender convicted in 2017 on Monday pleads guilty to bigamy

A Shreveport man sentenced last year to five years in prison after his conviction in Caddo District Court for sex crimes against two teenaged girls pleaded guilty to another sex felony in the same court Monday.

Jeffery Lamar Brooks, 40, was sentenced by the same Caddo District judge, John Mosely Jr., after he admitted to the bigamy that resulted from a marriage in April 2007 to one woman, followed by a second marriage to another woman in 2017.

He did not divorce the woman he married in 2007 prior to the second marriage. Brooks was charged with the offense on December 18, 2017.

After Brooks’ pleading, Judge Mosely sentenced him to the maximum sentence under the law, five years at hard labor, to run concurrently with the five-year sentence meted out in November.

The November sentencing resulted from Brooks’ conviction on September 29, 2017, of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a second juvenile.

Brooks’ third felony conviction renders him eligible to be billed as a multiple offender.

Assistant District Attorneys Pamela R. Moser and Britney A. Green prosecuted Brooks, who was defended by Jermaine Antonio Florence.