Independence Bowl to offer multiple options for ticket buyers and sponsors after canceled game

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is offering multiple options to ticket buyers and sponsors after they announced Sunday that the bowl game won’t be played this year.

Ticket buyers and sponsors will have the option to do the following:

A fully tax-deductible donation to the Independence Bowl Foundation Rollover of tickets and/or sponsorships to 2021

Fans who renewed tickets for the 2020 game will receive their original seats from 2019.

New ticket buyers will receive comparable seats to their 2020 tickets.

3. Full refund

Radiance Technologies says the process of contacting ticket buyers and sponsors about which option they would like to choose will begin on January 4, 2021.

If fans would like to confirm which option they would like to take, they can contact the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318-221-0712 or by emailing Jeffrey Coye at jcoye@independencebowl.org or Ann Crouch at ann@independencebowl.org.