Indoor farm in downtown Shreveport sells clean produce

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cotton Street farms is a hydroponic garden in a downtown building that sells what they produce to the public.

They grow lettuces, leafy greens, herbs, microgreens, and other products that are produced by locals. Because they are hydroponic and indoors, they are able to avoid pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. They produce very clean plants.

Specially timed lights keep the plants constantly growing, so they are available to customers any time of the year.

They sell microgreens or you can purchase a simple grown-at-home kit. The greens are packed full of nutrition.

For more information check out cottonstreetfarms.com You can also find them on Facebook HERE