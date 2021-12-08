BYU vs UAB Indy Bowl matchup expected to bring millions in economic impact to Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2021 Independence Bowl matchup between Brigham-Young University and the University of Alabama at Birmingham on December 18 is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic impact to the area.

“I do believe we will see a huge economic impact from this study,” said Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau President Stacey Brown. “Studies in the past have shown the event to be about a $3.6 million economic impact from direct spending and that rollover effect, not including the media coverage, which is huge.”

Thousands are expected to come for the 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl because of BYU’s huge following on social media. BYU will be the highest-ranked team to play in an Independence Bowl in the game’s 45-year history.

Coach @kalanifsitake has put together one of the best @BYUfootball teams in history! I know Cougar fans from all over the country will be coming to Shreveport to honor these seniors and this team for a great season #GoCougs https://t.co/sPT8ak9Sts — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) December 8, 2021

“A lot of local companies step up to become sponsors of the Independence Bowl and recognize the value in that. So it is a great quality of life for our local people but it is also a great time to bring in those outside visitors who spend a tremendous amount of money in our community,” Brown said.

Shreveport Fire Department Public information officer Clarence Reese says fans can expect a higher level of security at this year’s Independence Bowl.

“We start without bomb sweep that is in conjunction with Louisiana state police Barksdale airforce base, our bomb squad also ATF and the FBI.” said Shreveport Fire Department Public information officer Clarence Reese, “They do a sweep a gross sweep around the station to make sure it’s safe and then it goes on lockdown. Anything coming in after that point has to scan especially large containers.”