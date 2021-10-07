Infant found dead inside vehicle at Shreveport mobile home park

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the death of an infant whose body was found inside a vehicle at a Shreveport mobile home park Thursday afternoon.

Police say they got the call to the Forest Estates mobile home park in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Pines Road in West Shreveport around 3 p.m. and arrived to find the infant dead inside the car.

At this point, police believe the child’s death is heat-related.

The Caddo Coroner’s Office and SPD homicide detectives are on the scene.