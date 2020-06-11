Inmate walks away from Bossier Parish jail, search underway

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A search is underway for an inmate who walked away from a Bossier Parish jail.

According to Sheriff Julian Whittington, jail trustee Nathan Gerald Carson walked off Thursday morning while taking out the trash from one of the jail facilities.

Carson, who was being held on drug charges and other related offenses at the Medium Jail Facility in Plain Dealing, was last seen heading east towards Hwy 3 and Abe Martin Rd.

Carson is described as a white male who wears glasses and has a tattoo of a POLO horse on his left eye. He was wearing a green and white striped jail uniform.

Carson is also from the Keithville area.

If you see Carson or have any information on where he could be please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office immediately at (318) 965-2203.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.