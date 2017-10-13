Inmate who escaped from Bossier City captured in Shreveport

A fugitive wanted by Bossier City Police has been arrested after he was found hiding out at Shreveport home.

The Shreveport City Marshal’s Office S.R.T.  arrested 20-year-old Jterrius T. Henderson without incident at a home in the 1700 block of Weinstock Ave.

Henderson, (AKA: “JT”), escaped from the Bossier City Police Department’s work release program back on Oct. 6.

Henderson was wanted for Introducing Contraband in Jail and Simple Escape. He was booked into Shreveport City Jail on the above outstanding fugitive warrants.

