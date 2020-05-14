Instead of reopening Friday, Shreveport fitness center announces permanent closure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Shreveport fitness center has become the latest local business to announce it is shutting down for good as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than 24 hours ago, Plex Fitness was getting ready to reopen their doors when the current stay-at-home order requiring the closure of gyms and fitness centers expires on Friday.

“This place is usually active with people running everywhere, things going on. It’s going to be a big change for us, but I can’t wait for Friday to get here,” owner Ken Meeks told KTAL NBC 6 on Wednesday. But by Thursday morning, Meeks had announced the fitness center would be closing permanently instead of reopening under guidelines set by a new statewide order set to go into effect on Friday.

“It has been a great run! July 1, 1984 we came to 2015 Meriwether Rd and started something special; a full 36 years of fitness, friends and family,” Meeks said in a post on the fitness center’s Facebook page.

“I had hoped to pass the torch to someone much younger but this virus situation has gotten in the way. It seems that the governmental guidelines are too demanding for some of the membership. At this stage in my life I am not up to this new challenge. Plex Fitness will not be reopening after the shutdown. Thanks for all who have supported us for all of these 36 years!”

The new statewide order allows businesses like Plex to reopen with restrictions on occupancy, guidelines for allowing social distancing, and other measures to limit the spread of the virus. Under the new orders, however, they were still not going to be able to reopen the childcare facility that was popular with many of their 1,000 or so members.

“It came to a head when we announced a lack of amenities,” General Manager Doug Mercado said Thursday afternoon. “There are not many clubs that do daycares. But schools are closed. You can’t do it, there’s nothing we can do and our hands were tied.”

Mercado said Meeks continued to pay the staff of nine through the shutdown. Now, they are out of their jobs and members will have to look for other fitness centers.

“It’s another COVID-19 casualty,” said Mercado. “We really tried. “Thirty-six years is a lot, but we didn’t quite have the support that we needed.”

And that is what Mercado says businesses need the most right now as the economic pressures mount amid a pandemic with little to no relief in sight.

“What local businesses are looking for is support from (their) patrons.”

Mercado notes that the business is just closed in its current form and he hopes someone else will see an opportunity to pick it up and give it new life.

