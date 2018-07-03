Interfaith presents plan to fight crime

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local group is hoping new initiatives will bring down crime across the City of Shreveport.

Leaders of Northern and Central Louisiana Interfaith held a news conference Monday morning at St. Rest Baptist Church.

The group says crime is rampant in the city and believes limited economic opportunities is a key factor.

They’re proposing:

Developing a plan for free universal pre-K education for all students of Caddo Parish at a cost of $16 million a year.  The claim savings from denying tax exemptions would fully fund this initiative.

Full funding for detention of juveniles 17 and under that have committed non-violent crimes.

Funding for Project ACTS – Another Chance to Succeed.  ACTS is a workforce development project modeled after similar projects our sister organizations have developed.  Project QUEST San Antonio and Capital IDEA Austin, move low-skill/low-wage workers into living wage employment with a career path and benefits.  Interfaith representatives say both have an 81% completion rate and have moved workers from an average wage of $9,000/year and reliance on public assistance to jobs making an average wage of $40-50,000 with a career path and benefits.

Investment in low income neighborhoods across the city.  The first thing visitors see entering Shreveport is the area around Monkhouse Drive. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss