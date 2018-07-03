Interfaith presents plan to fight crime

A local group is hoping new initiatives will bring down crime across the City of Shreveport.

Leaders of Northern and Central Louisiana Interfaith held a news conference Monday morning at St. Rest Baptist Church.

The group says crime is rampant in the city and believes limited economic opportunities is a key factor.

They’re proposing:

Developing a plan for free universal pre-K education for all students of Caddo Parish at a cost of $16 million a year. The claim savings from denying tax exemptions would fully fund this initiative.

Full funding for detention of juveniles 17 and under that have committed non-violent crimes.

Funding for Project ACTS – Another Chance to Succeed. ACTS is a workforce development project modeled after similar projects our sister organizations have developed. Project QUEST San Antonio and Capital IDEA Austin, move low-skill/low-wage workers into living wage employment with a career path and benefits. Interfaith representatives say both have an 81% completion rate and have moved workers from an average wage of $9,000/year and reliance on public assistance to jobs making an average wage of $40-50,000 with a career path and benefits.

Investment in low income neighborhoods across the city. The first thing visitors see entering Shreveport is the area around Monkhouse Drive.