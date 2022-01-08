Interim District E council member Alan Jackson holds first meet and greet with constituents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s new interim District E council member Dr. Alan Jackson held a meet-and-greet at Southern Hills Thursday to give community members a chance to share their concerns and ideas.

Discussion ranged from property standards, speed bumps, trash pick up, and crime in District E. The meeting was hosted by the Southern Hills Neighborhood Association. Jackson says he believes creating a better community starts with each other.

“But I will tell you this,” Jackson told the citizens gathered at the meeting. “I will do my best job to represent the interests of the majority interest of this district.”

“I think today’s meeting was great I was glad that I came because I was wondering about Dr. Jackson and I saw a short interview of him on TV and I thought he didn’t say that much and I was used to Mr. Flurry because we had a good relationship,” said Southern Hills resident Gloria Johnson. “But I’m very happy that Dr. Jackson is a part of us because he is very sincere. He came across very sincere. He listened to all of our questions and concerns.”

Jackson was sworn in to represent District E on the city council member in late December, following the resignation of Republican Councilman James Flurry. The decision on the appointment was left to Gov. Edwards after the council failed to agree on one of three finalists who had applied for the interim seat.

Jackson plans to hold a meeting on the first of every month at 6 p.m. to discuss problems in District E.