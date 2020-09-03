Investigation continues into death of Shreveport man struck and killed on I-49

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a Shreveport man who was struck multiple times while trying to cross Interstate-49.

The accident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 on I-49 at E 70th St.

According to Shreveport Police, preliminary evidence suggested the man was attempting to cross the northbound lanes when he was struck by at least two vehicles, a black Chevrolet truck and a white tractor-trailer.

The drivers of two of the vehicles immediately pulled over and remained on scene until officers arrived.

Both drivers were taken to the Shreveport Police Department where they voluntarily submitted to chemical testing.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office took custody of the man’s body and an autopsy will be performed.

