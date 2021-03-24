Investigation underway after 9 train cars derail in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Union Pacific train derailed nine cars at the KCS Shreveport Terminal near the Sci-Port Discovery Center Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. on East Lake Street and Commerce Street. According to Union Pacific, the cars derailed upright, meaning their wheels came off the track.

Officials say no one was hurt and nothing was spilled. Union Pacific is working with a contractor to get the cars removed and reopen the line. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.