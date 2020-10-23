Investigation underway after fire at Shreveport restaurant

SFD battles an early morning fire at the Griff’s Hamburgers on Linwood Avenue. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating after an early morning fire caused moderate damage to the Griff’s Hamburgers in the 2900 block of Linwood Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the restaurant around 4 a.m. and could see light smoke coming from the rear and roof of the building. It took roughly 15 minutes for 24 firefighters to extinguish the fire. The building received moderate damage to the back room.

SFD says they are not sure where the fire originated and it is still under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.