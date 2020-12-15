Investigation underway into 2 overnight house fires in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to figure what caused two overnight house fires in Shreveport.

The first blaze broke out shortly after 10 p.m. Monday in the 2800 Blk. of Highland Ave.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof. It took 7 fire units and 18 firefighters from Fire Station No. 7 less than 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The second fire happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 Blk. of Baxter St.

According to SFD, when crews arrived they saw flames coming from the roof of a vacant home. It took 18 firefighters and 7 fire units around 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The home was heavily damaged but there were no injuries.

SFD wants to remind everyone to practice Winter Holiday Safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association:

More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles and

More than two of every five decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.

Blow out lit candles when you leave the room or go to bed.

Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

SFD Fire Chief Scott Wolverton encourages you to have at least one working smoke detector in your home.

The Shreveport Fire Department will install a free 10-year smoke detector in your home. Please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at (318) 673-6740 to request a smoke detector.