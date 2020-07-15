Investigation underway into drowning at Toledo Bend Lake

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway following a drowning last night at Toledo Bend Lake.

According to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, around 8 p.m. Tuesday the body of 39-year-old Dennis Williams was discovered near the Turtle Beach boat launch.

Detectives with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office said Williams was with his girlfriend when he decided to go for a swim.

Williams’ girlfriend said she soon followed him to the boat launch area where she located his cell phone and other items but no sign of him. When she didn’t see Williams she started to yell for him.

A short time later Williams’ body was found floating face down in about 4 feet of water along a sea wall on the property. The water was very rough at the time his body was discovered.

Bystanders removed Williams from the lake and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Williams died at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the manner and cause of death.

The Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are investigating Williams’ death.